-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million.

EGLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,623,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $5,326,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGLX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 4,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,193. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $513.27 million and a P/E ratio of -14.16.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.