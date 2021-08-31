-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Coupa Software stock opened at $245.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average of $255.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $45,776.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $33,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.