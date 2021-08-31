-$0.08 EPS Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

SSYS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.82. 9,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $30,269,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 28.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

