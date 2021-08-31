-$0.09 EPS Expected for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
