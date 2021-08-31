-$0.22 EPS Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have commented on CTIC. BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $276.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 970,429 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

