-$0.29 EPS Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $62,298.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

