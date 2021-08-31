$0.38 EPS Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. NetScout Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTCT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,560. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.