$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,846 shares of company stock worth $234,404 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,703,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.