$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.11.

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,877.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,343. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

