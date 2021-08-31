$0.42 EPS Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 33,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.