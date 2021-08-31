$0.47 EPS Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $236.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

