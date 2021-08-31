-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. 7,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,913. The stock has a market cap of $906.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

