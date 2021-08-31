$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.58. Renasant reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. Renasant has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after buying an additional 299,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,846 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

