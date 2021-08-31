0Chain (ZCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.33 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and approximately $213,457.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

