$1.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post sales of $1.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $8.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $15.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 192.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 150,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 2,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,230. The company has a market cap of $378.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.78. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.