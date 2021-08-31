$1.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post sales of $1.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $8.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $15.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 192.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 150,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 2,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,230. The company has a market cap of $378.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.78. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

