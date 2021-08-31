1,258 Shares in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CACI International by 3.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $1,757,447. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.88.

NYSE CACI opened at $256.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $198.46 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.35 and its 200-day moving average is $253.04.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

