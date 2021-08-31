$14.07 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post $14.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $5.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $49.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $55.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $54.28 million to $167.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%.

OCUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,195 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. 769,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,943. The company has a market cap of $808.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.10. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.