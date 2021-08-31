$14.07 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post $14.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $5.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $49.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $55.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $54.28 million to $167.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%.

OCUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,195 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. 769,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,943. The company has a market cap of $808.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.10. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

