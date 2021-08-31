148,881 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 148,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of Bumble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Bumble by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $27,620,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $903,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.