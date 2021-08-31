17 Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,170 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 46.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $360.96 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 107.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

