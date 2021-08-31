$171.16 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will announce $171.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.95 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $147.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $686.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.47 million to $688.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $715.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 16.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 114,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,728. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.