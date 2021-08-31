2,035 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $177.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 138.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.73. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

