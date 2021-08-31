229,300 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 229,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of DBX opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,053. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.