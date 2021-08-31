$277.97 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce $277.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.60 million to $289.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. 8,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,449. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.