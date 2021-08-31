$277.97 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce $277.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.60 million to $289.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14).
NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. 8,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,449. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
Featured Story: Momentum Indicators
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.