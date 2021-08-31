$291.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post sales of $291.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.40 million. Cognex posted sales of $251.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,324. Cognex has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

