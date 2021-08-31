3,074 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Revolve Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Revolve Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,502,031 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.