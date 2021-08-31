327,000 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 327,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,104,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.09. The company had a trading volume of 869,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,779. The firm has a market cap of $454.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

