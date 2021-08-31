3,481 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.26.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

