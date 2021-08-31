360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

QFIN traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,930. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.