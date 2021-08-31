370,000 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASO. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $18,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 77,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,866. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.