3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in 3M by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 323,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,198,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in 3M by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

