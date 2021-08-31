$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce $4.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock worth $7,161,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $155.11. 1,732,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,586. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.31. Waste Management has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $155.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

