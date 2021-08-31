$404.45 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce sales of $404.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.80 million and the highest is $405.55 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $383.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

FDS opened at $380.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.93. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $382.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,924 shares of company stock worth $7,753,714 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

