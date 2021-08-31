4,138 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,062,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.