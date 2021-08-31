4,354 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after acquiring an additional 183,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.