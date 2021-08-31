$48.76 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce $48.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Limoneira posted sales of $53.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $166.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.90 million to $169.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $208.22 million, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $124,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Limoneira by 121.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Limoneira by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $284.73 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.