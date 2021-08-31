$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.92 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.10 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.19. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.