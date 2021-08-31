$5.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report sales of $5.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.93 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. 7,934,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,308,214. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

