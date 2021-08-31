500,000 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. 59,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

