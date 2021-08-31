51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Short Interest Update

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBS. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of 51job stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,889. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 51job will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in 51job during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in 51job by 601.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 51job during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in 51job by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in 51job by 20.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.