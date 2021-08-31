7,598 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.