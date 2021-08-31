77,780 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Purchased by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 815,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,037,000 after buying an additional 34,510 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. 12,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $59.91.

