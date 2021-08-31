7,867 Shares in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $203,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $34,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $320.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

