848 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,202,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,012,689,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,367,196,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 211,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,891,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 96,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,916.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,685.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,405.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,929.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,231 shares of company stock worth $358,439,832 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

