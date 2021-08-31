85,283 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 85,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.58. 592,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,636. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

