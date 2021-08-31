9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 11,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,270. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.