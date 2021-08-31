90,000 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,258,000. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 156,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,723. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

