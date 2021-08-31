96,256 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,476. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09.

