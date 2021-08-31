AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Trading 49% Higher

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) shares traded up 49% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 31,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

AAP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAPJ)

AAP, Inc engages in the agricultural and flour mining business. It is also involved in the visual content and publishing, and international financial businesses. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

