Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $360.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $360.96 on Friday. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.24 and its 200-day moving average is $314.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 107.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

