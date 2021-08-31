AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.04

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 1259533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.78.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

